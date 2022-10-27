Hijacked MTA bus knocks down utility pole, causing power outage

A man holding a pellet gun hijacked an MTA bus in Queens Thursday morning, authorities said.

The gunman boarded a Q4 bus on 197th Street and Linden Boulevard in St. Albans at about 7:23 a.m., NYPD Deputy Chief John Clune said at a news conference. The driver opened all doors to let all the passengers get off. The gunman didn't try to stop the passengers from leaving, police said.

The gunman said he was being chased and told the bus operator to keep driving, Clune said.

About 13 minutes later, the driver jumped out of the window near 232nd Street and Linden Boulevard in Cambria Heights while the bus was still moving, the deputy chief said.

The gunman climbed over the partition and tried to take control of the bus but crashed into a utility pole about a block later and stopped, Clune said. The gunman got off the bus and tried to get away but New York City police officers from the 113th Precinct apprehended him.

A man holding this pellet pistol hijacked an MTA bus in Queens, N.Y., on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (NYPD Photo)

The 44-year-old suspect was carrying an "imitation pistol," Clune said.

The collision knocked over the pole, triggering a power outage for a few dozen customers in the neighborhood, Con Edison said.

"Earlier this morning, a vehicle hit a utility pole in Queens and took down a transformer, disrupting service to some customers," Con Edison said in a statement. "There are currently 67 customers without service in that section of Queens, and we anticipate restoring service to everyone later today."

Both the driver and the suspect were treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

