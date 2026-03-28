Yorktown community holds vigil for Sheridan Gorman, student shot and killed in Chicago

The Brief The Yorktown community held a vigil for Sheridan Gorman on Saturday night, March 28. Gorman was shot and killed while away at college in Chicago on March 19. The suspect, 25-year-old Jose Medina, is a Venezuelan national.



The Yorktown community gathered on Saturday night to remember Sheridan Gorman, the 18-year-old girl who was shot and killed while away at college in Chicago earlier this month.

Sheridan Gorman memorial

What we know:

About 500 people attended Saturday's memorial service, including some of Gorman's high school classmates. The Jack DeVito Memorial Field in Yorktown Heights was filled with photographs of Gorman, and loved ones remembering the 18-year-old student.

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"She was an amazing person," said classmate Alejandra Kostik. "Very loving, very kind. Caring to everyone around her. And it's truly tragic what happened to her, and I feel horrible for her family."

Westchester County student shot and killed in Chicago

The backstory:

Gorman was shot and killed on March 19. Police say Gorman was with her friends from her dorm, walking along Lake Michigan just after 1 a.m. When she reached a lighthouse, she discovered someone hiding, then went back to warn her friends.

That's when investigators say the man shot and killed her. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect, 25-year-old Jose Medina, is a Venezuelan national. According to the Department of Homeland Security, Medina entered the U.S. illegally in 2023. He was detained at the Texas border, then released and sent to Chicago.

Medina has been charged with murder and attempted murder, among other charges.

‘A broken system’

What they're saying:

Yorktown Supervisor Ed Lachterman said Gorman "lost her life due to a broken system."

Lachterman called the circumstances surrounding her death shocking, but that the focus should be on remembering Gorman.

"She shouldn't be a political symbol," Lachterman said. "Remember her and let's not be divided over the politics of it. Let's say, ‘How do we make things right?’"