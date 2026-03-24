Loyola student from NY shot and killed in Chicago; person of interest questioned

The Brief Chicago police are questioning a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Sheridan Gorman, an 18-year-old Loyola University Chicago student from Yorktown Heights, New York. Sheridan Gorman, 18, was shot and killed while walking with a group of friends early Thursday morning. No arrests have been made, and investigators have not released a suspect description as the investigation continues.



Chicago police are questioning a person of interest in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Loyola University Chicago student.

FOX 32 Chicago confirmed that Sheridan Gorman was from Yorktown Heights, New York.

What happened to Sheridan Gorman?

What we know:

Sheridan Gorman was walking with a group of friends early Thursday near Tobey Prinz Beach when a masked man approached and opened fire, police said. Gorman was struck in the head and died at the scene.

Investigators have not identified a suspect or released a description as of Saturday morning. No arrests have been made.

Possible motive?

Chicago Ald. Maria Hadden, whose ward includes the area where the shooting occurred, said she has been in contact with investigators and that the incident appears to be a case of Gorman being "at the wrong place at the wrong time."

What's next:

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.