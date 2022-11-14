Shake 'N Bake getting rid of plastic 'shaker' bags to save on waste

article

Shake ‘N Bake, the packaged seasoned bread crumb product designed to mimic the taste of fried chicken and other meats, is shaking things up with its packaging.

The Kraft Heinz Company-owned brand announced that it will no longer use its plastic "shaker" bag typically included in the box, which is used to coat items like chicken or turkey before baking. Instead, customers are encouraged to shake using a reusable container in their kitchen to add that extra layer of crunch.

The packaging change is estimated to eliminate 900,000 pounds of plastic waste each year, which is equivalent to the weight of more than 270 mid-size cars, the company said.

RELATED: Non-stick pans could be releasing millions of tiny plastic particles into your food, study finds

Shake ‘N Bake said this was its first-ever packaging update in its decades-long history.

"As a family staple for over 50 years, we are proud to evolve with the world around us, ushering in a new effort to help our brand – and our fans – take steps toward a more sustainable future," Brianna Galvin, Shake ‘N Bake brand manager, said in a statement.

"While the ‘shaker’ bag is an important part of our legacy, our product is just as effective and delicious without the plastic waste, and we are excited for all the good to come from this simple, yet effective packaging change," Galvin added.

The Kraft Heinz Company, which is behind several other well-known brands like Oscar Mayer, Ore-Ida, Velveeta, Capri Sun, Jell-O, and Lunchables, previously announced a goal to make 100% of its packaging recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025.

RELATED: Mountain Dew Fruit Quake puts a spin on holiday classic

This story was reported from Cincinnati.