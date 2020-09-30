Sewing sees renewed popularity amid coronavirus pandemic
NEW YORK - Quilting on the Hudson was a decades-in-the-making passion project for Lisa Jenner. The now-retired middle school Latin teacher opened The Quilt Tree in Nyack 6 years ago to fulfill her dream.
But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The quilt-making classes and pretty much every customer vanished. No one was thinking of fabric in the middle of a pandemic. Or so Lisa thought.
“We started making them for the hospital workers, frontline workers who needed to protect the N95’s to wear them over that. I don’t know how they breathed through all of that. I don’t even get it” says Jenner.
Lisa had a community petitioning to make masks for healthcare workers at Nyack Hospital. They’d pick up the fabric at The Quilt Tree and they’d go home to sew. But a few weeks later, masks became mandatory in most public spaces across New York and for Lisa, a whole new “fabric phenomenon” was born.
“If not for masks, I would have been out of business 6 months ago,” she said.
Lisa estimates about 25,000 masks have been given out to healthcare workers and the general public all using fabric from The Quilt Tree.
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!