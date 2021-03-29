Severe thunderstorms with fierce winds knock out power to thousands in NJ

Severe thunderstorms that roared through New Jersey left thousands without power and brought down dozens of trees that damaged homes and businesses, but no injuries were reported.

The storms hit the state shortly after dusk on Sunday and continued for several hours. Heavy rains and strong winds that at times gusted up to 70 mph were blamed for a roof collapse at a motel in Neptune, and officials were working to determine if a tornado passed through the area.

Falling trees also damaged numerous home across the state and brought down power lines, causing roughly 30,000 customers to lose power Sunday night. However, most had service restored by early Monday.

Blustery conditions were expected to continue for the start of the workweek. Neighboring New York City was under a wind advisory until 4 p.m.