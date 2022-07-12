New York and New Jersey Severe Weather: Damaging winds, thunderstorms, isolated tornadoes possible

Thunderstorms are forecast for Tuesday afternoon in the Tri-State Region with the most severe weather, including the potential for tornadoes, forecast for northwestern New Jersey.

The storms are expected to roll in after 3 p.m.

A weather system out of the Great Lakes will collide with unstable air over the New York City region creating strong storms, particularly in western New Jersey and the Hudson Valley.

Meteorologist Audrey Puene says northwestern New Jersey is under an enhanced risk of severe weather with damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes.

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms. Apple App Store: https://apple.co/2GrlPnz Google Play Store: http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd

Wind gusts are expected to reach above 25 miles per hour.

The storm will continue east and be out of the region by the evening.

Fox 5 Weather Team on Twitter