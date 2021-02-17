Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
Several recent suicides among New York City students

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Updated 41 mins ago
New York City
FOX 5 NY

NYC students suicides

Mayor Bill de Blasio was asked to weigh in on comments by the schools chancellor who said the number of suicides among NYC public school students was rising.

NEW YORK - There have been several deaths by suicides in recent weeks among New York City public school students, Mayor Bill de Blasio admitted on Wednesday, pointing to the pandemic for causing isolation and leading to the tragedies.

The mayor was asked about comments recently made by NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza during a town hall where he reportedly said the suicide rate was rising.

"That is very, very painful. The fact that these kids have gone through this crisis. The trauma they've felt," de Blasio said. "Many kids have lost loved ones. Many kids are feeling very isolated in the absence of the regular rhythms of their lives and the absence of school for some of them."

11-YEAR-OLD DIES FROM SUICIDE DURING VIRTUAL CLASS

The total number of student suicides this year is five, according to a report in the  NY Post, with three in the last three weeks.

There were a total of four in all of 2020, Dept of Education officials told the Post.

"This is why it’s imperative we bring back schools as quickly as possible," said de Blasio.

Elementary schools resumed in-school classes in December. Middle schools are expected to reopen next week to in-person instruction.  It's not clear yet when high schools will reopen.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/about-suicide/risk-factors-and-warning-signs/ for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.