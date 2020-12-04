11-year-old dies from suicide during virtual class

article

WARNING: This article contains sensitive information.

Police in California say that an 11-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound during an online class.

It happened on Wednesday morning in the community of Woodbridge.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says the student was taking an online lesson with classmates from Woodbridge Elementary School when he took out the gun.

Shortly after 11 am, the department received several calls reporting a person had been shot. They responded to a home and found the boy with a head injury. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but it was too late to save his life.

The sheriff's office issued a statement saying: "Our thoughts are with the family and all those affected by this tragic event."

