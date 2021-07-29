Several hurt when bus crashes into Bronx train station

Multiple people were rushed to the hospital after a bus crashed into an underpass column at a train station in the Bronx.

It happened around 11 a.m. at the train station at the Woodlawn station on Jerome Ave. between Woodlawn Cemetery and Van Cortland Park.

Video from FOX 5's helicopter showed the mangled front end of the bus wrapped around a pillar below the train tracks.

Several people were taken to Jacobi Hospital in ambulances. The conditions of the victims were unknown.

The NYPD says the bus is owned by the Westchester bus line.

No other details were immediately available.

