Several cruise lines cancel sailings for spring, summer of 2021 as COVID-19 cases surge

article

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout the U.S. several cruise lines have extended cancellations on cruises till late spring/ early summer.

Princess Cruises announced that vacation cancellations will be extended through May 14 due to the pandemic.

This includes sailings in the Caribbean, the California Coast, along with early season Alaska and Europe cruises.

"We appreciate the patience from our loyal guests and travel advisers as we work to meet the health and safety requirements for our return to service,'' Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz said in a statement online. "We continue to prepare our ships for our return to service, and we are eager to see our guests back on board to create summertime memories.''

Previously, the company had planned to pause all departures on ships globally through March 31.

Guests currently booked on any cancelled voyages will have the option to receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid, plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25% of the cruise fare paid, the company announced.

Advertisement

In addition to Princess Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line along with Holland America have also paused sailings.

According to Carnival Cruise Lines, all embarkations from the U.S. have been canceled up to March 31, 2021.

The cruise line has also canceled the following:

Carnival Freedom from Galveston up to April 10, 2021

Carnival Miracle rom San Diego and San Francisco up to September 16, 2021

Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral from September 17 to October 18, 2021

Carnival Sunshine from Charleston from October 11 to November 13, 2021

Holland America also announced they will be extending their pause on cruise operations through April 30, 2021.

Cancelled embarkations include Alaska, Mexican Riviera, Pacific Coast, Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Canada/ New England.

RELATED: Stay up to date on all coronavirus-related information

Several ports in Alaska, the Mediterranean and Canada have also been canceled through August.

Holland America says they are preparing their ships to meet all CDC requirements that would allow them to sail after this current pause.

Port of Los Angeles officials are monitoring the pandemic and working with the CDC, the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the California Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and other agencies.

Ninety-three cruises, which account for more than 70% of cruises that were scheduled to visit the Port of Los Angeles in 2020, were canceled due to the pandemic, amounting to a nearly $100 million estimated loss in economic activity on the L.A. waterfront, according to port officials.

City News Service contributed to this report

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.