Service resumes on NJ Transit’s Montclair-Boonton Line after train collision in Montclair

The Brief NJ Transit service on the Montclair-Boonton Line resumed earlier this morning after a train incident west of Bay Street Station in Montclair. Six NJ Transit crew members were treated at area hospitals and have all since been released, officials said. The NTSB has completed its preliminary investigation, allowing crews to begin re-railing and removing damaged train cars.



NJ Transit has restored service on the Montclair-Boonton Line following a train incident in Montclair that injured several crew members and prompted an overnight investigation.

What we know:

According to NJ Transit, two trains on the Montclair-Boonton Line made contact around 6:47 p.m. west of Bay Street Station in Montclair.

Initial reports indicated that 17 people were injured, though officials said all injuries were non-life-threatening. NJ Transit later clarified that six of those injured were crew members who were taken to two area hospitals for evaluation and treatment. All six have since been released.

Rail service was suspended in both directions following the incident as NJ Transit Police launched an investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) responded to the scene alongside NJ Transit rail personnel. Officials say the NTSB has now completed its preliminary investigation, clearing the way for NJ Transit crews to begin the re-railing process and removal of the affected train cars.

NJ Transit says service resumed earlier this morning, but riders may still experience residual delays as cleanup and equipment removal continue.