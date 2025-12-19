Expand / Collapse search

NJ Transit trains collide, suspending rail service; injuries reported: NJ Transit

Published  December 19, 2025 8:50pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
The Brief

    • Two trains on the Montclair-Boonton line made contact earlier tonight, according to NJ Transit.
    • Officials from NJ Transit report that some individuals have been injured, though their injuries are currently being considered non-life threatening.
    • Rail service on the line is suspended in both directions due to police activity.

NEW JERSEY - Two trains on the Montclair-Boonton line made contact earlier tonight, according to NJ Transit.

Injuries reported

What we know:

Two trains on the Montclair-Boonton line made contact in Montclair, west of Bay Street, at 6:47 p.m.

Officials from NJ Transit report that 17 individuals have been injured, though their injuries are currently being considered non-life threatening.

Rail service on the line is suspended in both directions due to police activity. An investigation by New Jersey Transit police is underway.

What we don't know:

The cause of the incident is currently unknown.

The Source: This article includes information provided by NJ TRANSIT.

