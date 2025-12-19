NJ Transit trains collide, suspending rail service; injuries reported: NJ Transit
article
NEW JERSEY - Two trains on the Montclair-Boonton line made contact earlier tonight, according to NJ Transit.
Injuries reported
What we know:
Two trains on the Montclair-Boonton line made contact in Montclair, west of Bay Street, at 6:47 p.m.
Officials from NJ Transit report that 17 individuals have been injured, though their injuries are currently being considered non-life threatening.
Rail service on the line is suspended in both directions due to police activity. An investigation by New Jersey Transit police is underway.
What we don't know:
The cause of the incident is currently unknown.
The Source: This article includes information provided by NJ TRANSIT.