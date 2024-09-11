9/11 remembrance ceremony, annual reading of names: WATCH

Thousands of people gathered on Wednesday morning in New York City to remember those whose lives were lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

***WATCH the 9/11 remembrance ceremony in the LIVE player above.

Throughout the ceremony, there are six moments of silence, remembering when the first plane struck the World Trade Center, then the second, the towers collapsing, the plane striking the Pentagon and Flight 93 crashing.

Where else can I watch the reading of the names

The ceremony is also available to watch on FOX 5 NY and on FOX Local. It will also be live-streamed on our YouTube Channel.

Don't have the FOX LOCAL APP? Here's how you can download it.

9/11 road closures NYC

The following streets will be closed for the 9/11 ceremony on Wednesday:

Areas bounded by Barclay Street on the North; Rector Street on the South; Broadway on the East; West Street on the West (All Inclusive)

Liberty Street between West Street and South End Avenue

Albany Street between West Street and South End Avenue

West Thames Street between West Street and South End Avenue

South End Avenue between Liberty Street and West Thames Street

Battery Place between West Thames Street and 3rd Place

3rd Place between Battery Place and Little West Street

Little West Street between 3rd Place and Battery Place

9/11 timeline of events

Featured article

9/11 light beams

Meanwhile, New York City is preparing its annual Tribute in Light. The Tribute in Light consists of two beams of light extending four miles into the sky from Lower Manhattan, representing the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.

The beams can be seen from a 60-mile radius around Lower Manhattan. The installation will illuminate the night sky from dusk to dawn on September 11.

Is 9/11 a federal holiday?

September 11th has not been recognized as an official holiday, but it has been designated as "Patriot Day" every year.

"Today we remember all the heroes who were forged in the hours, days, and years that followed that terrible morning of September 11, 2001 — ordinary Americans who, amidst the terror, smoke, and flames, demonstrated extraordinary courage and selflessness.," the proclamation reads. "Together, their bravery helped prove to our Nation and the world that what those terrorists most hoped to wound could never be broken: the character of our Nation."

How many people died on 9/11

Over 2,600 people perished at the World Trade Center, 125 people died at the Pentagon and 256 people died on four airplanes after terrorists hijacked the planes and turned them into guided missiles.