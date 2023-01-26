Senior ISIS leader Bilal al-Sudani killed in raid in Somalia

article

U.S. Special Operations troops killed a key ISIS facilitator in Somalia, U.S. officials said on Thursday.

Bilal al-Sudani, and about 10 ISIS operatives were killed in the counterterrorism operation on Wednesday. There no U.S. casualties reported.

U.S. Africa Command issued a statement confirming the operation has been carried out.

"Given the remote location of the operation, the assessment is that no civilians were injured or killed," it said in a statement.

The command said that additional details will be provided in the coming days.

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III said in a statement: "Al-Sudani was responsible for fostering the growing presence of ISIS in Africa and for funding the group’s operations worldwide, including in Afghanistan."

Austin said that Al-Sudani went on to say, "We are grateful to our extraordinary service members as well as our intelligence community and other interagency partners for their support to this successful counterterrorism operation."