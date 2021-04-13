Senators introduce bill to allow cruise ships to sail by July 4th

article

Republican Senators from Florida and Alaska have introduced a bill that would allow cruise ships to start sailing again. Both states have large industries built around the cruise industry.

The 'Careful Resumption Under Improved Safety Enhancements (CRUISE) Act' was introduced Tuesday by Sen. Rick Scott and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida along with Alaska's Sen. Dan Sullivan.

The bill would allow the cruise industry to bypass the current stoppage by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CRUISE Act would require the CDC to issue recommendations for how to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 to passengers and crew on board cruise ships.

It would also establish an interagency "Working Group" to develop recommendations to facilitate the resumption of passenger cruise ship operations.

The recommendations will facilitate the resumption of passenger cruise ship operations in the United States no later than July 4, 2021.

The CDC would also be required to revoke the order entitled "Framework for Conditional Sailing and Initial Phase COVID-19 Testing Requirements for Protection of Crew" by July 4, 2021.

The CDC had released the framework last year for a phased resumption of cruise ship operations but the industry has complained that it has received conflicting information and no movement on actually being able to start passenger sailings.