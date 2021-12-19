Sen. Cory Booker says he tested positive for COVID-19

article

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker announced Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing "relatively mild" symptoms.

"I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday," Booker said in a tweet. "Fortunately, my symptoms are relatively mild. I'm beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster -- I'm certain that without them I would be doing much worse. I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted."

Fellow Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren also announced Sunday that she tested positive for COVID-19 after being negative for the virus earlier in the week.

Like Booker, Warren is also vaccinated and has received a booster shot.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

President Joe Biden is predicting a winter of "severe illness and death" as the omicron variant continues to spread across the United States.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that the state saw another 6,533 new positive COVID tests as of Sunday.

COVID-19 cases across the globe have started to rise again in recent weeks. And the arrival of the highly-infectious omicron variant threatens to push case numbers even higher.

Advertisement

Experts have routinely called vaccinations the best weapon at combating the spread of the virus and keeping hospitals from becoming overwhelmed. Booker and Warren encouraged Americans who have not been vaccinated or received a booster dose to schedule an appointment to do so.