Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal urges NHL, NBA to sanction MSG owner James Dolan

"We’re sending a letter today to both commissioners at the NHL and the NBA, urging them to sanction James Dolan unless he ceases his use of facial recognition technology for non-security purposes. — State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal

New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal is urging the NHL and NBA to sanction MSG owner James Dolan.

Hoylman-Sigal made the announcement Friday on Good Day New York, urging the commissioners of the two leagues to sanction Dolan "unless he ceases his use of facial recognition technology for non-security purposes."

It comes in response to Dolan, who has been under fire for the controversial use of facial recognition at The Garden and denying access to shows and sporting events to attorneys whose firms are involved in litigation against MSG Entertainment.

"I think New Yorkers understand it in their core that they should not be denied entry into Madison Square Garden simply because a lawyer happened to work for a firm that has a client that is suing James Dolan. It's just unfair and unacceptable," said Hoylman-Sigal.

Hoylman-Sigal continued to say that "to use facial technology to profile fans as they come in, treating every fan like they're a suspect, well nobody should stand for that."

New York's attorney general had warned the owner of MSG and Radio City Music Hall that it may be violating anti-bias laws with its practice of barring lawyers from its venues if they work for firms suing the company.

The lawyer ban came to light in October 2022 when attorney Larry Hutcher, a longtime New York Knicks season ticket holder, was told that his seats had been revoked because his law firm was representing ticket resellers that were suing MSG. He filed a lawsuit in response.

The attorney general's office said in a letter to MSG Entertainment that the ban, and the company's use of facial recognition technology to enforce it, may violate anti-discrimination laws and may dissuade lawyers from taking on cases such as sexual harassment or job discrimination claims against the company.

Dolan spoke exclusively to Good Day New York Thursday.

"If somebody sues you, right, that's confrontational, its adversarial, and fine, people are allowed to sue. Right. But, at the same time, if you're being sued, right, you don't have to welcome the person into your home." — James Dolan

In response to the interview, Hoylman-Sigal lashed out at Dolan.

"In his public meltdown on Fox 5 this morning, James Dolan showed why Albany should pass our legislation (S2424) and close the ‘sporting event’ loophole in our Civil Rights Law that allows Dolan to ban fans from Madison Square Garden using facial-recognition technology, simply because they work at law firms with clients he deems opposed to his financial interests."

Hoylman-Sigal called Dolan "the post child of privilege" who is receiving an annual $43 million tax break from the state.

"New York shouldn’t allow petty tyrants to impose their warped fantasies on the public while reaping millions each year from taxpayer subsidies," Hoylman-Sigal stated. "I’m grateful to both the New York State Attorney General and the Manhattan District Attorney for launching inquiries into Dolan’s vindictive business practices intended to silence his critics."