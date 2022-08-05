'See it, squish it': Officials asking New Jersey residents to kill spotted lanternflies

Officials in New Jersey are asking residents to help exterminate an invasive insect that's swarming communities.

The spotted lanternfly is an insect known as a planthopper, which originates in China but has made its way to the northeastern United States. The bug feeds on plants and trees and can cause devastating damage to agricultural crops and forests.

While they are not a threat to humans or animals, agriculture experts say they ruin the quality of life for those in communities where they multiply.

Now, officials are asking residents in New Jersey to kill the insects on sight.

The insects' activity is said to amp up during the month of August, and many of the insects will die in the fall when temperatures fall.