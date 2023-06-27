Expand / Collapse search

NYC migrant stories: One family's grueling trek from Africa to New York City

New York City
Ivory Coast to NYC: An asylum seeker's story

FOX 5 New York's Jessica Formoso meets with Amy, an asylum seeker from the Ivory Coast about her story of making her way to the United States in search of a better life.

NEW YORK - It’s a journey Amy Souaoro wishes she didn't have to take.

"We suffered so much, in Africa if you don't have money, you are nobody, there is no work in my country, no food, the people mistreat you," Souaro told FOX 5 NY.

Souaoro is from the Ivory Coast and is one of the thousands of migrants and asylum seekers who have arrived in New York City this year. She and her husband left the Ivory Coast in 2022, flying to Brazil to begin their long, dangerous journey toward a new life. 

Souaoro says once she and her husband arrived in Brazil, it took them a year to reach the U.S. - Mexico border.

"We walked and walked, little by little," she said.

The mother of 5 traveled with a heavy heart, after leaving four of her children back at home with her brother. Her newest daughter, Mariatu Kere, was conceived as they made their way to the U.S.

Souaoro said she had to walk for hours and hours, even while pregnant, with no food for days and barely any water.

"You walk, there is no food, you can go three days without food, you only have water from the river, that’s what gave me strength to keep walking," Souaoro said.

The Little Shop of Kindness gives back to migrants

FOX 5 NY's Christine Russo has the story.

The couple got to Texas in February and turned themselves in to authorities. They claim they were detained by immigration officials. Amy was released three days later, but her husband remained in custody for over a month.

Amy told FOX 5 NY that an organization bought her a plane ticket to New York City. At the time, she was 8 months pregnant.

She went to the Port Authority where she met Power Malu, founder of Artists, Athletes, and Activists. He’s been stationed at the port authority helping asylum seekers. 

"She was very worried, didn’t know what to do, she was pregnant," said Malu.

Malu and his organization helped her navigate the system, get her some clothes, contact her husband at the detention center, and get the medical care she needed at the time. 

"I cannot imagine how alone they feel and how vulnerable," Malu said.

Souaoro's baby girl was born a month later, and although her husband was not released in time for her birth, power was by her side.

The family is currently living in a shelter and fighting their asylum case. Malu says lawyers are optimistic not only because of their strong asylum case but the fact that their daughter was born is a U.S. citizen.