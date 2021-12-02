Missing child alert for Suffolk County teen canceled

Police have canceled the Missing Child Alert for a Suffolk County teen who went missing for the second time this week.

Jacob Sanchez, a 19-year-old white male from Brentwood, was believed to be in imminent danger. Authorities did not elaborate on why the alert was canceled.

FOX 5 NY COVERAGE OF MISSING PERSONS

Jacob Sanchez, 19, of Brentwood, N.Y. (Via NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse)

Anyone who sees Jacob was encouraged to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at (631) 854-8152, or call 911.

At the time of his initial disappearance on Nov. 29, police said Jacob was believed to be suicidal and possibly in need of medical attention.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

A Missing Child Alert is activated when someone under the age of 21 is missing and believed to be in danger due to special circumstances — such as cognitive impairment or medical condition — that place them at serious risk of harm or death, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

You can view a list of missing children here. Many have been missing for several years.

Child Description: 6'1" tall, 220lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. Wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Last Seen: Kaymac Street in the hamlet of Brentwood, Suffolk County. at approximately 9:38 PM on 12-01-2021.

RELATED: Missing Child Alert canceled for 19-year-old from Long Island

RELATED: Family of Gabby Petito launches Twitter page to help find missing persons

Advertisement

If you see the missing person, please call the Suffolk County Police Department at (631) 854-8152, or call 9-1-1.