Missing 19-year-old from Long Island could be in 'imminent danger' | Missing Child Alert

Authorities have issued a Missing Child Alert for Jacob Sanchez, 19, of Brentwood, New York, because he may be in imminent danger.

Sanchez is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention, according to the alert.

He was last seen on Kaymac Street in Brentwood at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. Authorities said Sanchez was on foot but may have traveled to New York City.

Sanchez is 6 feet 1 inch, about 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see him, call either 911 or the Suffolk County Police Department 3rd Precinct at 631-854-8300.

A Missing Child Alert is activated when someone under the age of 21 is missing and believed to be in danger due to special circumstances — such as a cognitive impairment or medical condition — that place them at serious risk of harm or death, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.