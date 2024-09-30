Expand / Collapse search

Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeals for release from jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges

By AP REPORTER
Published  September 30, 2024 5:48pm EDT
Entertainment
Associated Press

Diddy's Downfall - STREET SOLDIERS

We've seen bombshell allegations made against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, including an action-movie style raids on his homes. There was silence for months, then suddenly a late-night arrest. Now, a man who once ruled a multi-billion dollar global empire is behind bars with drug kingpins and killers. Is this the end, or the start of a even bigger investigation? FOX 5's Lisa Evers investigates.

NEW YORK - Sean "Diddy" Combs is appealing a federal judge's decision to keep him in jail while he awaits trial on sex trafficking charges.

RELATED: Diddy charges explained, what the indictment alleges

The hip-hop mogul's lawyers filed a notice of appeal Monday in the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after previously saying they would ask the appeals court to overturn Judge Andrew L. Carter's ruling and release him.

Combs, 54, has been locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since pleaded not guilty Sept. 17 to charges that he used his "power and prestige" to induce female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances with male sex workers in events dubbed "Freak Offs."

Related

Diddy's alleged 1,000 bottles of baby oil, 'Freak Off' parties explained
article

Diddy's alleged 1,000 bottles of baby oil, 'Freak Off' parties explained

During the search of Diddy's homes, authorities seized narcotics, AR-15s with defaced serial numbers, and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant allegedly used for his "Freak Off" parties.

Carter rejected a defense proposal that would've allowed the "I’ll Be Missing You" singer to be placed under house arrest at his Florida mansion with GPS monitoring and strict limits on visitors.

The judge said the plan, which included a $50 million bail offer, was "insufficient" to ensure the safety of the community and the integrity of Combs' case. Carter said that "no condition or set of conditions" for Combs’ release could guard against the risk of him threatening or harming witnesses.

Diddy's first week in prison at Brooklyn's MDC

Sean "Diddy" Combs has spent his first week behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn after being arrested on federal sex trafficking and other charges. FOX 5’s Lisa Evers takes us inside the notorious facility, described as "hell on earth," where Diddy is being held.

Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, had suggested moving him from the Brooklyn jail, which has been plagued by rampant violence and horrific conditions, to one in Essex County, New Jersey. He later abandoned that idea.

Combs is due back in court for a status conference on Oct. 9.