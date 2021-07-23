Police: 3 bodies found inside Suffolk County home

Police are investigating the deaths of three people who were found in a home in Suffolk County on Friday.

County police officers and the Selden Fire Department went to a house in Farmingville just after 12 p.m. in response to a call about shooting victims, according to a report. They found the bodies of a man and two women, all shot. They also found a baby, who was unharmed.

"Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three people who were found inside a residence on Overlook Drive," police said in a statement.

The baby was taken to a hospital to be checked.

Farmingville is a hamlet in Brookhaven.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Advertisement