Schumer calls for federal help to kill mosquitoes in NY amid cases of West Nile Virus

At a press conference Saturday, Senator Charles Schumer called on the federal government to assist a new push to kill mosquitoes in New York to stop any possible spread of the West Nile Virus.

"This is actually one of the worst mosquito seasons that we have had in recent memory," Schumer said. "Even more concerning, these mosquitoes can spread the deadly West Nile Virus."

According to Schumer, across New York City over 1,000 pools of stagnant water, which provide a breeding ground for mosquitos, have tested positive for the West Nile Virus

Cases of West Nile Virus have been confirmed in each of the city's five boroughs, and Schumer said that global warming could make mosquito season last into October and November.

Schumer called on the EPA to immediately come to New York to provide state and local mosquito control departments with tools to help prevent the spread of mosquitos and called on the CDC to give high priority to New York state, New York City, and Long Island to help fight the virus.

"According to the New York City Health Department, a record-breaking 1,000-plus West Nile Virus mosquito pools have been identified," Schumer said. "The health department told the media that these numbers break the 2018 record for the entire mosquito season."

