Connecticut school superintendent accused of cutting vaccine line

A Connecticut school superintendent accused of cutting the line at a coronavirus vaccination clinic along with others who should not have been eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine has been placed on administrative leave.

The school board for Regional 14, which includes Bethlehem and Woodbury, voted unanimously Thursday to place Joseph Olzacki on paid leave while an independent investigation is conducted into the Jan. 21 vaccine clinic, the Hartford Courant reported.

The local teacher's union has said that Olzacki, central office staff, members of the board of education, volunteers and their spouses received the vaccine ahead of teachers at the clinic.

Nobody under the age of 75 was eligible to receive the vaccine at the time.

Two school board members have since resigned amid the controversy.

Olzacki has declined to comment, citing federal medical privacy laws, but previously told the Hartford Courant he "looked forward to coming back after I am vindicated."

Local health officials said the clinic for teachers was set up before the eligibility policy was made clear and was allowed to go forward to prevent any vaccine from being wasted.