A school bus with students on board crashed into a home in Edison, New Jersey.

The crash happened Wednesday morning on Rahway Road.

Debris could be seen scattered across the area.

The bus reportedly left the road, crashed through a fence, and ultimately struck the corner of the house, taking out a portion of the garage area.

Initial reports said there was one minor injury, but it’s unknown whether it was an adult or student.

The remaining students were transferred to another bus.

It’s unknown at the time what cause the accident.