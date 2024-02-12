300 NYC students 'Say Yes to the Prom' dress

Hundreds of New York City students had the chance to get their full prom look at no cost.



TLC network’s "Say Yes to the Dress" filmed its prom version of the show, "Say Yes to the Prom," at Hudson Yards on Monday.



Over the span of two days about 300 seniors from all five boroughs will get their complete prom outfit for free. Students were selected by their schools based on need and academic achievement.

Monte Durham is the fashion director on "Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta."

"When I was growing up, it was challenging for me to afford prom or anything to get dressed and go to a social event, so it is very important for me to give back." — Monte Durham

Macy's designed and donated 3,000 dresses so the girls have plenty of options, but it can be overwhelming.

"When you’re trying on the gowns, they may not know that it’s a V-neck, empire waist, chiffon, satin, so we take steps all through that," Durham added.

He also encourages them to shine and go for the bright colors.

Lauren Evans is a senior at Manhattan Center for Science and Mathematics.



"I don’t want to do purple because that's my signature color," Evans said. "Everybody knows purple's my color, so I’m looking at blue, orange, yellow, green."

Helping the girls are employees of Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of TLC, which also owns CNN, HBO, and more, so they can gain knowledge on careers in media and entertainment.

Adria Alpert-Romm is the Chief People and Culture Officer at Warner Bros. Discovery.

"They learn about what they did, where they went to school, where they went to college," Alpert-Romm said. "I told everyone I was from Brooklyn, I went to Lincoln High School, Brooklyn College and so in every city that we go, our employees are from that city and they can really relate to that student."

The boys weren’t forgotten either. They received five-star treatment too with custom tuxedo fittings courtesy of Men’s Wearhouse.



Jun Xie, a senior at Manhattan Center for Science and Mathematics, says he’ll feel confident now walking into prom.

"If I wasn't here, I would show up to prom with no suit," Xie said.

The girls got to top off their look by choosing shoes, handbags, and jewelry. Once they picked their matching accessories, it was time to walk down the pink carpet in their star-studded look where they met Durham at the end of a mirror and said yes to the prom!



And just like that, the path to prom has been streamlined letting them finish the school year with one less thing to worry about and celebrate all they've achieved.