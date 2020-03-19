Saxophonist plays “New York, New York” from balcony in Brooklyn

A saxophonist took to his balcony on March 18 to raise the spirits of neighbors in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn who have been stuck at home due to the city’s COVID-19 outbreak.

This video, taken by a local resident, shows the saxophonist tooting out “New York, New York,” the theme song of the 1977 Martin Scorsese film of the same name, made famous when Frank Sinatra later recorded it.

New Yorkers were in need of a pick-me-up: according to figures released by the state, there were over 3,615 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York City on March 19, with 19 deaths from the illness.