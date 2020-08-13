Salvation Army distributes masks to homeless New Yorkers

The Salvation Army of Greater New York handed out special masks to homeless New Yorkers on Monday.

Volunteers unboxed, assembled, and distributed hundreds of masks at the Salvation Army's community center and soup kitchen on West 14th Street in Greenwich Village.

A company called Halo Life donated the masks, which include replaceable filters to provide optimal protection from the coronavirus and other pollutants. The donation was part of Health Care for the Homeless Day.

City, state, federal, and international public health agencies agree that wearing a mask or other cloth face covering can help slow the spread of COVID-19. In fact, the World Health Organization recommends wearing a 3-ply mask in which the middle layer is a filter.

