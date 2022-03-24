Expand / Collapse search

Saint Peter's Peacocks bring confidence, swagger to game against Purdue

Jersey City
Saint Peter's Peacocks head to Philly

Saint Peter's University in Jersey City gave an enthusiastic and supportive sendoff to the men's basketball team as it departed campus for Philadelphia to play in the Sweet 16 round.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - The Saint Peter's University Peacocks — the darlings of the sports world for the last week — exited their Jersey City home gym Wednesday for the final time before the program's and its athletic conference's first Sweet 16 appearance. 

The players and coaches walked past a throng of classmates, teachers, administrators, alumni, and community members in a light rain before boarding a bus bound for Philadelphia and at least one more opportunity to add to a string of March upsets.

Many expect Peacocks head coach Shaheen Holloway to leave Saint Peter's in the offseason for a bigger conference, more national TV time, and a substantial payday, making Friday perhaps his last game coaching Saint Pete's.

"I feel like we can play with anybody," he said. 

What and where is Saint Peter's University?

The success of the basketball team has shined the spotlight on Saint Peter's University, a tiny Jesuit school in New Jersey.

Holloway admitted Tuesday he had yet to devise a plan for his Peacocks to contain Purdue's 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey, one of the top-10 most-efficient scorers in the nation.

Were the Peacocks to shock the world a third time and beat the Boilermakers, the team would become the first-ever 15th seed to advance to the Elite 8.

The Peacocks play Purdue on Friday at 7 p.m. The Boilermakers are favored by 12.5 points.

Saint Peter's enjoying spotlight

The young men and coach of the Saint Peter's basketball team are excited to be in the Sweet 16 and are thankful for all the support.