Coyote that attacked Bergen County man tests positive for rabies
SADDLE RIVER, N.J. - A coyote that attacked a man in Saddle River this week has tested positive for rabies, police announced.
What we know:
The attack happened on Tuesday, Oct. 21. A man reported that a coyote attacked him while he was in his yard. He suffered minor injuries, Saddle River Police said.
The man identified the coyote to police, who described the animal as "showing obvious signs of illness," and officers euthanized the animal. Animal control took the coyote's body for disease testing.
On Wednesday, police reported that the coyote tested positive for rabies.
Dig deeper:
Earlier this week, a 30-year-old woman in neighboring Woodcliff Lake was hospitalized after a coyote bit her multiple times. The coyote also attacked her dog.
What you can do:
Coyotes are common in that area of Bergen County, and officials are warning residents to be aware of their surroundings outside.
The New Jersey Department of Fish and Wildlife also has tips to limit interactions with coyotes, including. Officials suggest:
- Never feed a coyote.
- Feed pets indoors and bring them in at night.
- Cover compost piles and pick up fallen fruit.
- Store trash in tightly-closed containers.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Saddle River Police Department, the New Jersey Department of Fish and Wildlife and previous FOX 5 NY reports.