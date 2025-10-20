Woman, dog attacked by coyote in Woodcliff Lake, NJ

article

What we know:

Police say the 30-year-old woman was walking her dog in her backyard around 1:15 p.m. when the animal came out of nowhere and attacked.

The attack happened on Woodcrest Drive, a residential area surrounded by wooded land.

The coyote bit her three times on her leg, arm, and back before she managed to escape into her home and call for help.

Officials say the woman’s dog was also bitten, likely while trying to protect her.

When officers responded to the home, they treated the woman’s injuries, and searched the nearby woods but did not locate the animal.

Police described the coyote as unusually large, possibly as big as an 80-pound golden retriever, and said the attack appeared sudden and unprovoked.

What we don't know:

The woman’s current condition remains unknown, and authorities have not determined what prompted the attack.

The police captain urged residents to stay alert near wooded or brushy areas, keep pets close and supervised, and avoid leaving food or garbage outside that could attract wildlife.

He says attacks like this are rare, he said, but awareness is key.

This is the first coyote attack reported in this town.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

Are coyotes dangerous?

Why you should care:

In New York, the most commonly reported issues with coyotes were incidents involving pets, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation.

"Coyotes seldom approach or act aggressively towards people directly; however, dogs and cats attract coyotes. Coyotes approaching pets pose an immediate risk to the safety of pets and can jeopardize human safety, too," the website said.

Incidents between people and coyotes are rare, but the potential remains, especially if they allow coyotes to approach people and pets.

What to do if you see a coyote?

What you can do:

"Seeing a coyote for the first time can be an exhilarating or an alarming experience. If you see a coyote, do not panic," the NYC Department of Parks & Recreation said.

If you see an aggressive or fearless coyote, the department says to report it immediately to on-site golf course or Parks personnel. In case of a medical emergency, such as a bite from or physical contact with a coyote, call 911.