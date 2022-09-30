Russian consulate vandalized in NYC

The Russian consulate in New York City was vandalized on Friday morning. The front of the building was covered in red paint.

The diplomatic mission is located in a 4-story building on 91st St. on Manhattan's Upper East Side, just a half-block from Central Park.

The building, doors, windows, and security cameras were covered in red paint.

It was unclear if any protest group had claimed responsibility.

The vandalism comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally is annexing Ukrainian regions after sham elections.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. After a quick advance, their forces became bogged down. Ukrainian forces took back a large chunk of territory, leading to the move to annex lands to claim them as part of Russia.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call for criminal mischief just after 1:30 a.m. They say someone wearing all black, a black mask, and a backpack used a spray device to deface the front of the building.

No arrests have been made in the case. The New York City Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.