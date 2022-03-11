Russia-Ukraine war: U.S., allies turn up economic heat on Putin

President Joe Biden is calling for an end to normal trade relations with Russia. We're about to see the import of Russian seafood, vodka, and diamonds banned in the U.S.

"Each of our nations is going to take steps to deny the 'most favored nation' status to Russia," Biden said Friday.

In addition, Biden focused on Ukraine's resistance and said the U.S. has sent more than $1 billion in the past year to Ukraine, which includes equipment to combat Russian tanks and aircraft.

"We're going to make sure Ukraine has the weapons to defend themselves from the invading Russian force," Biden said.

These moves come as Russian President Vladimir Putin's military isn't just targeting the borders but is striking airfields in western Ukraine and an industrial city in the east. Multiple airstrikes caused damage to a kindergarten, an apartment building, and a shoe factory, killing at least one person, according to a Ukrainian official.

"From the beginning, the United States has been attempting sincerely to engage in diplomacy actively and from everything that we know and have witnessed," Vice President Kamala Harris said. "Putin shows no sign of engaging in serious diplomacy."

List of Russian goods that are banned, boycotted in U.S.

Harris met with U.S. troops in Poland before traveling to Romania, where she met with the Romanian president. Harris made clear that the U.S. will defend every inch of NATO territory. She also focused her concern on the millions of displaced Ukrainians who have fled their homes and are seeking refuge in neighboring countries.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on Friday talked about Russia's chemical weapons capabilities.

"I want to stress the word potential — potential that they could be banging this drum with the intent of creating some sort of false flag event that they could use as an excuse to escalate the conflict even more," Kirby said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday the European Union will continue applying pressure to Moscow and consider all options for more sanctions if Putin intensifies its bombing of Ukraine.

With The Associated Press.

