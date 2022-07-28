Russ & Daughters Cafe reopens

Russ & Daughters Cafe is more than just a New York institution; the restaurant is known around the world.

A visitor from London said the food is, "as good as my grandma's cooking." And a tourist from Israel said it is "super simple and nice and just amazing."

Russ & Daughters is back open for indoor dining for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's been this sort of euphoric feeling I think from both the staff and our guests," co-owner Niki Russ Federman said.

The family-owned Jewish restaurant on Orchard Street on the Lower East Side opened in 2014 but the original iconic Russ & Daughters shop on Houston Street has been a part of New York's history since 1914 and it is still going strong.

"So much of our city is constantly in flux and changing," "Russ & Daughters is one of those places where the food, the place, the smells, the people that stay the same."

The cafe's post on Instagram that indoor dining has resumed has gotten more than 100,000 views.

It is another wonderful sign that New York is getting back to normal.