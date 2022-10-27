Runner in critical condition after being hit by bike in Central Park

A runner is in critical condition after being hit by a bike in Central Park.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of W. 66th St. and West Drive.

Investigators say that a 50-year-old man was riding a bicycle southbound on West Drive in the bicycle path.

At the same time, a 34-year-old woman was running in the same direction, southbound on West Drive.

At the cross street of W. 66 St., the two hit, causing the woman to be thrown to the ground and hit her head.

EMS rushed her to New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition.

The bicyclist remained on the scene and sustained a minor contusion on his right knee.