Route 3 NJ delays Friday: How to get around it | LIVE MAP
NEW JERSEY - New Jersey commuters can expect more delays along Route 3 as emergency construction shut down nearly all eastbound lanes early Friday, just a day after an overturned dump truck slowed traffic along the same stretch of highway.
What we know:
Transportation officials said crews are repaving eastbound Route 3 between Passaic Avenue and Main Avenue in Clifton following damage linked to a problem that developed Wednesday afternoon.
The dump truck crash Thursday morning added to the disruption, forcing lane closures and major backups.
As of Friday morning, only the left shoulder was open to traffic.
Delays stretched to the Garden State Parkway, with drivers urged to use Route 46 and Route 80 as alternates.
Authorities did not immediately say how long the emergency work would last.
LIVE MAP: How to get around Route 3 traffic
Click HERE to open the embedded map in your browser.
The Source: This report is based on information from SkyFOX and FOX 5 NY's Ines Rosales.