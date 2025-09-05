Route 3 NJ delays Friday: How to get around it | LIVE MAP

The Brief New Jersey commuters faced more delays Friday as emergency construction shut down most of Route 3 eastbound in Clifton. The repaving work stems from damage earlier in the week and follows Thursday’s overturned dump truck crash in the same area. Only the left shoulder remained open, with traffic backing up to the Garden State Parkway and detours recommended on Route 46 and Route 80.



New Jersey commuters can expect more delays along Route 3 as emergency construction shut down nearly all eastbound lanes early Friday, just a day after an overturned dump truck slowed traffic along the same stretch of highway.

What we know:

Transportation officials said crews are repaving eastbound Route 3 between Passaic Avenue and Main Avenue in Clifton following damage linked to a problem that developed Wednesday afternoon.

The dump truck crash Thursday morning added to the disruption, forcing lane closures and major backups.

As of Friday morning, only the left shoulder was open to traffic.

Delays stretched to the Garden State Parkway, with drivers urged to use Route 46 and Route 80 as alternates.

Authorities did not immediately say how long the emergency work would last.

