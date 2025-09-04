NJ Route 3 delays after dump truck overturns: LIVE traffic map

The Brief All eastbound lanes of Route 3 in New Jersey shut down early Wednesday after an overturned dump truck crash. The incident happened around 5:00 a.m. near Passaic Avenue, with traffic diverted and heavy delays reported. Rubbernecking is causing additional westbound slowdowns, though trains are running on schedule.



An overturned dump truck shut down all eastbound lanes of Route 3 in northern New Jersey early Thursday, forcing commuters into long morning delays.

What we know:

The crash happened around 5 a.m. near Passaic Avenue in East Rutherford, state transportation officials said. The truck blocked the highway between Passaic Avenue and Main Avenue, prompting authorities to divert all eastbound traffic off Passaic Avenue.

The closure caused heavy backups stretching to Route 46, with drivers urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes. Westbound lanes also saw rubbernecking delays, though traffic was still moving.

No immediate information was released about injuries or how long the cleanup would take.

Train service in the area was not affected and was reported to be running on or close to schedule.

