Roof partially collapses at BJ's Wholesale Club in Ocean Township

The Brief A partial roof collapse occurred Monday morning at a BJ's Wholesale Club on Route 35 in Ocean Township. No injuries were reported. Local authorities are urging the public to avoid the area due to extreme flooding conditions.



A partial roof collapse at a Monmouth County BJ's sent shoppers scrambling as severe storms slammed parts of New Jersey, causing flash flooding and hazardous conditions.

What we know:

On Monday morning, emergency crews responded to a partial roof collapse at the BJ's Wholesale Club located on Route 35 in Ocean Township around 11:16 a.m.

Police say there were 27 people inside at the time. Two people were partially entrapped, but able to safely free themselves. No injuries have been reported.

Video posted online shows someone walking through flooded aisles before coming upon the partially collapsed part of the store with water gushing from the roof.

Residents and motorists are being asked to avoid the areas of Route 35, Park Avenue, and Deal Road, particularly between Routes 18 and 35, until further notice.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown how extensive the structural damage is or how long the BJ's Wholesale Club location will remain closed to the public.