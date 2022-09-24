Governor's Island Ferry Terminal catches fire, causing delays

article

Thick black smoke wafted over the East River on Saturday afternoon when part of the roof of the Governor's Island Ferry terminal in Lower Manhattan caught fire.

Ferry service between Governors Island and Lower Manhattan was delayed while emergency crews responded to the fire.

According to the FDNY, the fire happened in an AC unit on the roof of the building. Some fire extended from the AC unit to a machinery room.

The fire was extinguished and placed under control by around 4:30 p.m., and no injuries were reported.

Currently, the Governors Island Ferry Waiting Room is closed, while passenger-only ferry service between Lower Manhattan and Governors Island has resumed with delays. Brooklyn Ferry service is still running as normal.