NYC street closures for the 2024 Rockefeller Center tree lighting: LIST

Certain streets near the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be closed for Wednesday's tree lighting ceremony.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place during the live broadcast "Christmas at Rockefeller Center".

Crews are preparing the tree with five miles of light strands, featuring over 50,000 multicolored LED bulbs. They will then top it off with a dazzling Swarovski star, adorned with 3 million crystals, as the tree’s sparkling crown.

JUMP TO STREET CLOSURES | LOCATION

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is lifted by a crane into place at Rockefeller Plaza, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

This year’s stunning 74-foot Norway spruce was donated by the Albert family of West Stockbridge, Massachusetts. It’s the first Rockefeller tree to come from the state since 1959. After being cut down, the tree traveled 140 miles to Manhattan.

According to the NYC Department of Transportation, some streets are already closed:

46th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

48th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

49th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

50th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

51st Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

52nd Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Rockefeller Plaza between 48th Street and 51st Street

6th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street

5th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street

The following streets will close on Wednesday for the ceremony:

Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 57th Street

6th Avenue between 42nd Street and 57th Street

5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 57th Street

The Swarovski star is seen atop the Christmas Tree during the Rockefeller Centers annual lighting ceremony in New York, on November 29, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Visitors can see the tree at Rockefeller Plaza, 45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10111.

The tree will remain on display through early January.