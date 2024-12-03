NYC street closures for the 2024 Rockefeller Center tree lighting: LIST
NEW YORK CITY - Certain streets near the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be closed for Wednesday's tree lighting ceremony.
The tree lighting ceremony will take place during the live broadcast "Christmas at Rockefeller Center".
Crews are preparing the tree with five miles of light strands, featuring over 50,000 multicolored LED bulbs. They will then top it off with a dazzling Swarovski star, adorned with 3 million crystals, as the tree’s sparkling crown.
JUMP TO STREET CLOSURES | LOCATION
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is lifted by a crane into place at Rockefeller Plaza, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
This year’s stunning 74-foot Norway spruce was donated by the Albert family of West Stockbridge, Massachusetts. It’s the first Rockefeller tree to come from the state since 1959. After being cut down, the tree traveled 140 miles to Manhattan.
Street closures
According to the NYC Department of Transportation, some streets are already closed:
- 46th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 47th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 48th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 49th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 50th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 51st Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 52nd Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- Rockefeller Plaza between 48th Street and 51st Street
- 6th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street
- 5th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street
The following streets will close on Wednesday for the ceremony:
- Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 57th Street
- 6th Avenue between 42nd Street and 57th Street
- 5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 57th Street
Where is the Rockefeller Christmas Tree?
The Swarovski star is seen atop the Christmas Tree during the Rockefeller Centers annual lighting ceremony in New York, on November 29, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Visitors can see the tree at Rockefeller Plaza, 45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10111.
The tree will remain on display through early January.
The Source: This story was written based on information published by the NYC Department of Transportation, Rockefeller Center and FOX 5 NY.