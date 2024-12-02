Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting 2024: Street closures, how to watch and more

The Brief The annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is this Wednesday , Dec. 4. Several streets will be closed in New York City during the event. The tree will remain on display through early January.



The annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is this week, and FOX 5 NY has you covered.

JUMP TO: TIME l LOCATION l STREET CLOSURES

This year’s stunning 74-foot Norway spruce was donated by the Albert family of West Stockbridge, Massachusetts. It’s the first Rockefeller tree to come from the state since 1959. After being cut down, the tree traveled 140 miles to Manhattan.

Here's everything you need to know about the annual event, including the time, location and street closures in place.

The iconic event will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4 during the live broadcast "Christmas at Rockefeller Center".

TOPSHOT - The Swarovski star is seen atop the Christmas Tree during the Rockefeller Center's annual lighting ceremony in New York, November 29, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, crews are preparing to deck the tree with five miles of light strands, featuring over 50,000 multicolored LED bulbs. They will then top it off with a dazzling Swarovski star, adorned with 3 million crystals, as the tree’s sparkling crown.

Visitors can see the tree at Rockefeller Plaza, 45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10111.

Featured article

The tree will be lit daily from 5 a.m. to midnight. On Christmas Eve, the tree will be lit for 24 hours and on New Year's Eve, it will be lit from 5 a.m. - 9 p.m.

The tree will remain on display through early January before being repurposed into lumber for Habitat for Humanity, continuing its legacy of giving long after the season ends.

The following streets will be closed for the ceremony:

46th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

48th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

49th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

50th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

51st Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

52nd Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Rockefeller Plaza between 48th Street and 51st Street

6th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street

5th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street

Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 57th Street

6th Avenue between 42nd Street and 57th Street

5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 57th Street