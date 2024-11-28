Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony countdown begins

'Tis the season to spruce things up!

The stunning Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 74-foot Norway spruce, is in place, and the countdown to its grand lighting is officially underway.

The iconic event, scheduled for Dec. 4, is now just 6 days away.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

The Swarovski star is seen atop the Christmas Tree as people wearing Santa hats wait for it's illumination during the Rockefeller Center's annual lighting ceremony in New York, November 29, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/A Expand

This year’s tree was donated by the Albert family of West Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

It’s the first Rockefeller tree to come from Massachusetts since 1959. After being cut down last week, the tree traveled 140 miles to Manhattan, drawing a crowd of spectators eager to witness its arrival and installation.

Where is the NYC Christmas Tree?

Visitors can see the tree at Rockefeller Plaza, 45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10111—an unmissable holiday destination in Midtown Manhattan.

NYC Christmas tree lighting

TOPSHOT - The Swarovski star is seen atop the Christmas Tree during the Rockefeller Center's annual lighting ceremony in New York, November 29, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Crews are preparing to deck the conifer with five miles of light strands, featuring over 50,000 multicolored LED bulbs. They will then top it off with a dazzling Swarovski star, adorned with 3 million crystals, as the tree’s sparkling crown.

The tree will remain on display through early January before being repurposed into lumber for Habitat for Humanity, continuing its legacy of giving long after the season ends.