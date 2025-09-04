Man charged with killing 69-year-old Robin Wright in East Harlem

The Brief Faisil McCants, an 18-year-old, has been charged in connection with the shooting of Robin Wright on August 27. The 18-year-old fired 15 shots from a machine gun as he fled an altercation with a drug dealer – Wright, a bystander, was struck by the gunfire, and pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital. McCants is being charged with one count of Hobbs Act robbery, one count of the use, carrying and possession of a machine gun and three counts of murder.



The man who shot and killed 69-year-old Robin Wright in East Harlem has been apprehended and charged.

Man charged with armed robbery, firing machine gun

What we know:

Faisil McCants, an 18-year-old, has been charged in connection with the shooting of Robin Wright on August 27.

"As alleged, after robbing a drug dealer at gunpoint, Faisil McCants fired a machine gun in the middle of the day on the busy streets of New York City, killing another person," said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton. "The death of that wholly innocent bystander, a 69-year-old woman who was merely standing with her walker on the sidewalk in East Harlem, is as tragic as it is senseless. It is unacceptable."

McCants and two co-conspirators robbed a drug dealer shortly before 12:30 p.m. that day near East 109th Street and Madison Avenue. McCants fled north on Madison Avenue after entering an altercation with the dealer.

The 18-year-old fired 15 shots from a machine gun as he fled – Wright, a bystander, was struck by the gunfire, and pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

McCants is being charged with one count of Hobbs Act robbery, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, one count of the use, carrying and possession of a machine gun, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years and three counts of murder.

The case is being handled by the Office's Violent and Organized Crime Unit. McCants is expected to be presented tomorrow before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn.