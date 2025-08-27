Woman, 69, shot in the face and killed in Manhattan

The Brief A 69-year-old woman was shot in the face and killed in Manhattan Wednesday in broad daylight, according to police. The woman was shot on the corner of 110th Avenue and Madison Avenue in East Harlem around 12:25 p.m. The attacker fled the scene. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.



A 69-year-old woman was shot in the face and killed in Manhattan Wednesday in broad daylight, according to police.

What we know:

The woman was shot on the corner of 110th Avenue and Madison Avenue in East Harlem around 12:25 p.m. The victim has been identified as Robin Wright.

A friend who was with her at the time confirmed to FOX 5 NY that the shooter was about a block away from the woman when she was shot.

The attacker fled the scene. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

What they're saying:

A witness, Crystal Grant, tells FOX 5 NY that she saw a woman being carried into an ambulance in a stretcher, and everyone in the neighborhood started praying. She said the victim was shot "in the middle of gunfire."

"Mayor Adams, you told us that you would keep us protected in this community. You are focused on some of the wrong things," Grant said.

"When we lose our elderly, we lose our community," she continued.

The witness said she was "shocked" that this happened on 110th Street.

"For this to happen at 12 O'Clock in the afternoon? It's insane," another witness told FOX 5 NY.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the shooting. Police have not released a description of the attacker.