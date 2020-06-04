Robbers make off with $16,000 worth of drones from Manhattan store

The NYPD wants to find the five suspects seen on security camera video breaking into a drone store and taking off with the pricey devices.

Video shows the robbers pushing the door in at the DJI store on Broadway at about 11:25 p.m. on May 30.

Once inside, the suspects steal six quadcopters worth approximately $16,000. The suspects flee the scene on foot northbound on Broadway. The robber took place during looting incidents across the city following protests over the death of George Floyd.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

