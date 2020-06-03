Expand / Collapse search

Feds seize shipment of 4,600 drones

Michigan
(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

DETROIT - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Detroit have seized 4,619 drones that were made in China.

The drones were seized at the Fort Street Cargo Facility after officers and import specialists discovered the merchandise did not meet Federal Communications Commission labeling requirements.

The shipment was also determined to be undervalued by nearly $62,000 and was supposed to pay import duties.  

The drones were seized on June 1 in conjunction with a previous shipment containing more than $400,000 in counterfeit merchandise. Those items were seized in late May.

