NJ Transit train operator killed, several injured after striking tree

A New Jersey Transit commuter train struck a tree on the tracks Monday, leaving the train operator dead and over a dozen people injured, officials said.

NJ Transit accident

According to NJ Transit, the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the northbound Trenton rail near the Roebling station in Mansfield Township.

River Line service was suspended in both directions between the Roebling and Trenton train stations.

Thirty-six people were aboard the train when officials say it struck a downed tree. At least 16 people were treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, NJ Transit said. Authorities worked to determine how the tree ended up on the tracks.

"I have been briefed on an accident on the @NJTRANSIT_RL earlier today in which the light rail struck a tree on the tracks, leading to the death of the train operator and injuring passengers," NJ Gov. Phil Murphy said in a post on X, formally Twitter. "An investigation is underway. Our prayers are with all affected by this tragic incident."

and sections of some nearby roads, including U.S. Highway 130, closed as authorities investigated.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.