Rita Moreno celebrating turning 90 years old

Entertainer Rita Moreno will turn 90 years old on December 11, 2021.

She talked about the milestone birthday as she co-costed Good Day New York on Thursday morning on FOX 5.

When Rosanna Scotto asked what she is doing to celebrate Moreno answered, "Everything I can."

The Oscar, Emmy, Tony, and Grammy winner has already started.

"I've already had one little birthday thing. I'm having another tonight (Thursday) with friends," Moreno said.

But what has changed about her birthday celebrations these days?

"They're all small now. Usually, at home, I have a big party with costumes and themes. Usually Hispanic food and now that's been narrowed way down but that's OK."

She plans to do little parties all year long to celebrate her milestone birthday.

Moreno came on Good Day New York as her newest project, an adaptation of West Side Story gets ready to premiere 60 years after she won an Oscar for playing Anita in the 1961 film.

Steven Spielberg directed the new version of the classic Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim musical.

In the new "West Side Story", Moreno plays Valentina, an expanded version of the character Doc from the 1961 film.

